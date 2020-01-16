Gardaí ‘determined’ to apprehend those behind murder of teenager

Gardaí have vowed to bring to justice those behind the murder of a teenager whose remains were found in Dublin.

The 17-year-old was named on Wednesday as Keane Mulready-Woods, from Drogheda, who had been missing since Sunday evening.

Detectives launched an investigation after human body parts were found in a sports bag in Coolook, north Dublin on Monday.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “An Garda Siochana is determined to bring those behind this shocking crime to justice.

“In recent years An Garda Siochana has made significant progress in tackling organised crime through arrests leading to convictions and major seizures of guns, drugs and cash.

“This focus will continue. As always, the help and support of communities is vital to this.”

On Wednesday, partial body remains were discovered in a burnt-out car in Trinity Terrace in Drumcondra.

Later a house in Drogheda was sealed off as part of the investigation.

The property in Rathmullen Park has been declared a crime scene and is being forensically examined.

A Garda statement on Wednesday said that Forensic Science Ireland had confirmed that partial human remains discovered in Coolock on January 13 are those of Keane Mulready-Woods.

“Keane is a 17-year-old juvenile, he disappeared on Sunday January 12 and parts of his remains have now been discovered,” the statement said.

“This is a brutal and savage attack on a child and is completely unacceptable in any normal democratic society.

“The level of violence is shocking and the investigation into the murder of Keane is being co-ordinated from Drogheda Garda Station.

“It is important to remember that Keane was a child, a young boy, trying to find his way in life, he has now lost his life and his family have lost their loved son and brother.”

Detectives have issued an appeal for information about the teenager’s last known movements.

“Keane was last seen in Drogheda by his family at approximately 6pm on the evening of Sunday January 12.

“At this time Keane was wearing a navy Hugo Boss tracksuit, black Hugo Boss runners (brown sole, black laces), red/orange Canada Goose jacket and a Gucci baseball cap.

“At approximately 9.55pm on Monday January 13 Gardai responded to a 999 call that a bag containing human remains had been found at Moatview Drive, Priorswood, Dublin 17.

“A black Puma sports bag was recovered which contained partial human remains.

“At approximately 1.30am Wednesday January 15 Gardai responded to a call from Dublin Fire Brigade stating that there was a vehicle on fire at Trinity Terrace, Dublin 3. Further partial human remains were recovered from this vehicle.

“A number of searches have been conducted in the Drogheda area on January 14, one search location remains ongoing at present.

“Incident rooms have been established at Drogheda, Coolock and Mountjoy Garda Station with the investigation being co-ordinated from Drogheda Garda Station.”

Anyone with information can contact Gardai at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe said: “I want to acknowledge that within my own constituency I do have experience of the cycle of terror, of the cycle of fear that organised crime can bring.

“This is the reason why minister Charlie Flanagan has ensured we are recruiting 700 gardai per year and it’s the reason we’ve resourced the armed emergency unit to make sure they have the capacity to respond back to organised crime.

“In my own constituency of Dublin Central, we have seen the ability of those kinds of changes, combined with community investment, to deal with the kind of terror.”

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary described it as a massive human tragedy.

“It is true to say that this is not just one area,” he added.

“When you reduce investment in programmes such as the urban renewal project you take away opportunities from people.

“The garda drug units across the country will tell you they do not have enough (gardaí).”