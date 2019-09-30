Gardaí deploy armed support unit; priest likens Lunney attack to 'modern form of crucifixion'

An Armed Support Unit of 20 gardaí will be stationed in the Cavan/Monaghan area from this morning.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the deployment last week at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference.

This will be the third armed support unit to be located on the border, with existing units located in Ballyshannon and Dundalk.

The spotlight on border resources has intensified in recent weeks, with Brexit on the horizon and the brutal attack on Kevin Lunney.

The attack on Mr Lunney has been described as "a modern form of crucifixion deployed by terrorist groups such as Islamic State".

Fr Oliver O'Reilly, the parish priest of Ballyconnell in Cavan, used his homily yesterday to condemn the brutal assault.

It is almost two weeks since Mr Lunney was abducted in Fermanagh, before being tortured and dumped on the road in Cavan.

Rodney Edwards, Deputy Editor at The Impartial Reporter, says for the most part Fr O'Reilly's homily was well received.

Mr Edwards said: "Fr O'Reilly received sustained applause and his strong statement has been welcomed by Mr Lunney's family, by his brother Tony who was there yesterday and the vast majority of people here.

"But there are some who think he should, and I quote one person, who said he should mind his own business."