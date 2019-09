An Armed Support Unit of 20 gardaí will be stationed in the Cavan/Monaghan area from this morning.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed the deployment last week at the Cross Border Organised Crime Conference.

This will be the third armed support unit to be located on the border, with existing units located in Ballyshannon and Dundalk.

The spotlight on border resources has intensified in recent weeks, with Brexit on the horizon and the brutal attack on Kevin Lunney.