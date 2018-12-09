NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí defend crime detection targets following critical internal memo

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 04:55 PM

Gardaí have defended their crime detection targets, saying the organisation's performance is examined in detail on a monthly basis.

It says significant progress has been made within the current 2018 Policing Plan and while some targets will not be met this year, many more are likely to be met in 2019.

It follows the publication of an internal memo seen by RTÉ's This Week programme, which raises concerns about the force failing to meet key targets on crime detection and performance.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice says Garda performance is a priority issue for the Minister.

They added that the Minister and his officials are in regular contact with the Gardaí and the Policing Authority.


