NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí continuing to examine CCTV following seizure of 11 motorbikes and two cars

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 08:41 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are continuing to examine CCTV footage following the seizure of 11 motorbikes and two cars in a crackdown on illegally operated scramblers and quads in Dublin.

Five people were arrested on Christmas morning - but later released without charge - and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Photos: An Garda Síochána

It comes despite Garda Commissioner Drew Harris releasing a letter from Santa last month, urging parents not to buy quad bikes or scramblers for their children this Christmas.

In the last number of years, gardaí say there has been a significant problem on Christmas morning with illegally operated vehicles on the roads in Cabra and Finglas.

This year, a significant Garda Operation was put in place in order to tackle the issue.

Community Policing members called to schools and parents in the area in recent weeks to warn of the dangers associated with this activity.

Leaflets were produced and distributed in an attempt to dissuade parents from purchasing these vehicles and young people from using them.


KEYWORDS

Gardaí

Related Articles

Government wants new garda fraud unit to end 'era of people chancing their arm'

Former Irish Times writer Eileen Battersby dies in Co Meath car crash

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after hit and run left two elderly men in hospital

Investigation launched into suspected arson attack on KBC Bank branch

More in this Section

Man stabbed in Belfast on Christmas morning

Lucky EuroMillions player in Westmeath is €500k richer

Pope Francis blamed for fall in visitors to Dublin Zoo

Housing crisis ‘putting sex workers at risk’


Lifestyle

10 top garden trends for 2019

The Storm’s Gift: A short story extract from Cork author Billy O'Callaghan

A question of taste: Fiachna Ó Braonáin

How was it for you? Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of 2018

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »