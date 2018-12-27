Gardaí continuing to examine CCTV following seizure of 11 motorbikes and two cars

Gardaí are continuing to examine CCTV footage following the seizure of 11 motorbikes and two cars in a crackdown on illegally operated scramblers and quads in Dublin.

Five people were arrested on Christmas morning - but later released without charge - and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Photos: An Garda Síochána

It comes despite Garda Commissioner Drew Harris releasing a letter from Santa last month, urging parents not to buy quad bikes or scramblers for their children this Christmas.

In the last number of years, gardaí say there has been a significant problem on Christmas morning with illegally operated vehicles on the roads in Cabra and Finglas.

This year, a significant Garda Operation was put in place in order to tackle the issue.

Community Policing members called to schools and parents in the area in recent weeks to warn of the dangers associated with this activity.

Leaflets were produced and distributed in an attempt to dissuade parents from purchasing these vehicles and young people from using them.