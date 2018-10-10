Gardaí continue to quiz woman over fatal stabbing

By Joe Leogue

Gardaí have continued to question a woman in her 40s in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Macroom, Co Cork, in the early hours of Monday.

Timmy Foley, aged 44, was found with serious injuries by gardaí who were called to a house in Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, at approximately 1.50am on Monday.

It is understood an autopsy was conducted yesterday morning.

Mr Foley’s brother and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were taken to hospital following the incident, with non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí said they believe there was an altercation in the house.

The woman was arrested on Monday afternoon and was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was still being questioned yesterday.

Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage and are conducting house-to-house calls as part of their investigation.

On Monday, a Garda team searched gardens, gutters, and rooftops in Dan Corkery Place in an attempt to locate the murder weapon.

They have appealed for anyone who was in Dan Corkery Place or its environs between 9pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday, and who may have information relating to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.