Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí continue to quiz woman over fatal stabbing

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 05:00 AM

By Joe Leogue

Gardaí have continued to question a woman in her 40s in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Macroom, Co Cork, in the early hours of Monday.

Timmy Foley, aged 44, was found with serious injuries by gardaí who were called to a house in Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, at approximately 1.50am on Monday.

It is understood an autopsy was conducted yesterday morning.

Mr Foley’s brother and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were taken to hospital following the incident, with non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí said they believe there was an altercation in the house.

The woman was arrested on Monday afternoon and was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She was still being questioned yesterday.

Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage and are conducting house-to-house calls as part of their investigation.

On Monday, a Garda team searched gardens, gutters, and rooftops in Dan Corkery Place in an attempt to locate the murder weapon.

They have appealed for anyone who was in Dan Corkery Place or its environs between 9pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday, and who may have information relating to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.


Related Articles

Woman arrested over fatal stabbing in Macroom

Woman arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Timmy Foley in Cork

Woman dies after stabbing in Dundalk

Teen arrested in connection with fatal Waterford stabbing released without charge

More in this Section

The Euromillions results are in...

Taoiseach issues Halloween deadline to Martin to agree on new confidence and supply deal

Diversion option for death threat ‘prank’ teen

Budget case study: Retailers call for ‘level playing field’


Breaking Stories

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delivers an epic journey

John O’Brien’s Nightingale takes flight with Oscar Wilde adaption

'We talk about depression but when it comes to life-long debilitating mental illnesses, we still have a long way to go'

Steps to positive mental health in an online world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »