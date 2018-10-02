Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí continue to question number of people in child sex abuse probe

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 06:32 AM

A number of people have been held overnight by Gardaí in relation to an ongoing investigation into child abuse allegations in the south-west.

They were arrested yesterday and taken to a number of Garda stations in the south and south-west region.

The case is the subject of reporting restrictions, which were ordered by the courts to protect the alleged victims.

Allegations suggest more than 20 children were abused by adults known to them and a wider group of abusers are being investigated.

The inquiry has been ongoing for two years and the child victims have been removed to places of safety while the Garda inquiries continue.

The suspects, both male and female, are aged from their 20s to 70s.


