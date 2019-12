A man in his 70s remains in garda custody this morning in connection with the death of a man in County Galway.

He died after an alleged assault at a house in Ballinahown in Connemara shortly after 9am yesterday.

The man in his 60s later passed away at University Hospital Galway and a post mortem exam will be carried out by the State Pathologist.

The man is being held at Galway Garda Station.