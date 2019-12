A man in his 30s is still being questioned by gardai investigating a serious assault in County Wicklow.

He was arrested yesterday evening, after a woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted at a house in Arklow in the early hours of yesterday morning.

She is still in a critical condition in St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The man is being held at Wicklow Garda Station, where he can be detained for up to 24 hours.