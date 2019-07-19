Gardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locally

Detectives are questioning a suspect in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in a laneway in Dublin's north east inner city early this morning.

The knife attack took place at Clinchs Court, off the North Strand, at around 4am.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene following reports of a disturbance.

One man, aged 45, who was seriously injured was removed to nearby Mater Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Named locally as Aidan McMenamy, he had received fatal knife wounds.

A second man, also 45, received relatively minor injuries during the altercation.

He was taken to the Mater but was released a short time later. After being discharged, he was arrested by gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating if the row centred on current or previous relationships the men had with a woman.

It is thought that at least one other person, believed to be a woman, was at the scene when gardaí arrived.

Clinchs Court and its neighbouring Newcomen Court are narrow side streets and contain a number of houses.

It is thought that a row broke out at one of the houses and spilled out onto the street.

The laneway was sealed off for a detailed examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. A search was also being conducted for weapons.

A post mortem was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Door-to-door inquiries were being conducted and local CCTV footage is being harvested to see if it picked up those involved in the stabbing.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a man (45 years of age) that occurred at approximately 4am on Friday at Clinchs Court, North Strand, Dublin 1 have arrested a man (45 years of age)."

The man was detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984, which allows for up to 24 hours' detention, excluding breaks.

The statement issued this appeal: “Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3.30am and 4.15am or any passing taxis with dashcam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”