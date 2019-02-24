NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí continue to investigate following major drug seizure in Cork

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 07:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a major drugs seizure in County Cork.

Gardaí made this drugs discovery when they carried out searches on the northside of Cork city and in North County Cork yesterday.

Cannabis herb, cocaine and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of over €716,000 were found at three different locations.

The discovery is part of ongoing operations by the Cork Regional Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cork Division.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

The man remains in custody this morning at Mallow Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

More on this topic

Man, 39, dies in hospital after Co Westmeath crash

Dublin gardaí seize weapons, including crossbow and shotguns, after three-day search operation

Man arrested in connection with fatal assault in Co Kerry

Gardaí to be 'far more assertive' in policing property repossession, Commissioner says


More in this Section

Government are 'sleepwalking' into a chaotic disorderly Brexit, say Fianna Fáil

'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'

Backing Government during Brexit negotiations a no-brainer – Micheál Martin


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »