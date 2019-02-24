Gardaí continue to investigate following major drug seizure in Cork

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a major drugs seizure in County Cork.

Gardaí made this drugs discovery when they carried out searches on the northside of Cork city and in North County Cork yesterday.

Cannabis herb, cocaine and cannabis resin with an estimated street value of over €716,000 were found at three different locations.

The discovery is part of ongoing operations by the Cork Regional Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Cork Division.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

The man remains in custody this morning at Mallow Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.