Gardaí continue to appeal for information on Co Wexford sex assault on three teenage girls

Gardaí continue to appeal for information on Co Wexford sex assault on three teenage girls
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 04:14 PM

Update 4.14pm: Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in relation to a serious assault in Co Wexford.

The assault of three teenage girls happened on July 28 at approximately 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey.

Investigating gardaí are again appealing for information particularly any person with dash cam footage to please make contact with the incident room at Gorey Garda Station on 053-943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have thanked those people who have already come forward with information.

Investigations are continuing.

Earlier: Fears suspects in sex assault investigation on three teenage girls have fled country

Update 12.29pm: It is feared the suspects in an alleged sex assault on three girls in County Wexford may have left the country.

The girls were allegedly attacked near the beach in Courtown over the weekend.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and are looking to speak to a number of teenage boys in connection with their investigation.

The Irish Sun's Anne Mooney said gardaí believe the suspects could be protected by adults.

She said: "They have been unable to contact the main people that they want to interview.

"They believe that they may be shielded by adults or that they may have left the country already and gone, possibly, to the UK."

crimesex assaultCourtownWexford

