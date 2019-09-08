News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí continue probe into 'suspicious death' in Cork; Man named locally

Gardaí continue probe into 'suspicious death' in Cork; Man named locally
Pictures: Daragh McSweeney/Provision
By Olivia Kelleher
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 10:30 AM

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today arising out of the suspicious death of a 55-year-old man at a house in Cork city.

Gardaí in Cork have appealed to the public for information following the discovery of the body of a man named locally as Paul Jones at a single storey house in Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city.

Officers investigating the death are keen to to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of the city over the last six days. They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

The body of the deceased was removed yesterday evening to the morgue at CUH. The post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene was examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. The body of Mr Jones was found in the living area of the house. Enquiries are ongoing in the Lough area.

Gardaí continue probe into 'suspicious death' in Cork; Man named locally

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am yesterday.

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to reach his father by phone. When the emergency services turned over the man's body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

Gardai have begun door to door inquiries in the area in order to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.

They have also begun tracing the man’s last known movements. Gardai are examining CCTV footage to try and establish when he last left the property or to see if anyone called to the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street Station.

READ MORE

Pony used as 'dog bait' makes full recovery after Cork-based animal charity intervened

More on this topic

Post-mortem examination due to take place on man found dead in Cork yesterdayPost-mortem examination due to take place on man found dead in Cork yesterday

Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for informationCork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for information

A tale of two cities: Why Cork is better than DublinA tale of two cities: Why Cork is better than Dublin

Blarney's Stoneview House a period gemBlarney's Stoneview House a period gem

Bandon Road DeathTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

DUP leader Arlene Foster says party must engage more to protect unionismDUP leader Arlene Foster says party must engage more to protect unionism

Thousands join opposing Belfast rallies on abortion law changeThousands join opposing Belfast rallies on abortion law change

Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for informationCork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for information

#SupportOurSecretaries: School secretaries holding a rally for fair pay and working conditions#SupportOurSecretaries: School secretaries holding a rally for fair pay and working conditions


Lifestyle

Miscarriage certainly takes a toll physically and emotionally, you are wise to take steps to help support you as you recover , body and mind.Natural health: I recently had a miscarriage at 10 weeks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »