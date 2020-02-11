News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí considering double penalty points on bank holidays

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Penalty points could double on Bank Holiday weekends.

Gardaí are considering the measure in a bid to clamp down on dangerous driving at high risk times.

The 'double trouble' system is already in operation in some parts of Australia.

Conor Faughnan from the AA believes more Gardaí would be a better idea.

"Here in Ireland, would it be a good idea? Maybe.

"But as we have said before, it is not an idea that we need.

"I would be much more enthusiastic about doubling Garda resources on those weekends.

"I would ask, when is the last time you were breath tested on a long weekend?"

