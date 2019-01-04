NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí confirm suspension of senior officer pending GSOC investigation

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 06:33 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have confirmed that a senior officer has been suspended from duty.

The officer is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Garda watchdog GSOC.

According to the Irish Times, allegations of corruption are being investigated by the ombudsman which launched an inquiry late last year after receiving a complaint.

Last night, a Garda spokesperson said that as an ongoing investigation is underway, they could make no further comment nor could they comment on the officer's identity.

The garda is the second senior officer to be suspended by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.


