Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from Dublin.

Rachael Dervin, 29, was last seen on James Street, Dublin 8 on Saturday.

Rachael was last seen at approximately 2pm walking on James Street.

It is unknown what clothes she was wearing when she went missing.

She is described as being 5’ 8”, with a slim build and she has long orange hair.

Gardaí and Rachael's family are concerned for her.

Anyone who may know where Rachael is or may have seen her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 - 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.