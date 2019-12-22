News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 10:27 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from Dublin.

Rachael Dervin, 29, was last seen on James Street, Dublin 8 on Saturday.

Rachael was last seen at approximately 2pm walking on James Street.

It is unknown what clothes she was wearing when she went missing.

She is described as being 5’ 8”, with a slim build and she has long orange hair.

Gardaí and Rachael's family are concerned for her.

Anyone who may know where Rachael is or may have seen her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 - 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Gardaí satisfied two Cork deaths were tragic accidents

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information about man missing from Dublin for a monthGardaí appeal for information about man missing from Dublin for a month

Gardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from DublinGardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí search for missing Dublin man missing since Wednesday Gardaí search for missing Dublin man missing since Wednesday

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Investigation underway after four cars set on fire within 90 mins in DublinInvestigation underway after four cars set on fire within 90 mins in Dublin

Green Party MEP: 'Ireland shouldn't export live animals'Green Party MEP: 'Ireland shouldn't export live animals'

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from DublinGardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from Dublin


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

Our favourite celebrities on the moments that made 2019 for themReeling in the years: Nine celebs share the moments of 2019 that made them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »