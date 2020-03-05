News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin teen

CallumCoakley
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 07:10 PM

Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for public help in finding a missing teenager.

Callum Coakley, 14, has been missing from his home in Dublin 1 since Tuesday, March 3 at 7pm

He is described as being 5'8" in height, of this build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Callum was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Callum’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

