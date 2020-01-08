News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Wexford

47-year-old John O'Brien
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 05:43 PM

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from Co. Wexford.

47-year-old John O'Brien was last seen leaving his home in the Ballycanew area on Tuesday.

He's described as 5'11" in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was driving a Grey Mitsubishi Crew Cab, which has yet to be located.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare.

They are asking anyone who may know where John is or may have seen him to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

