Gardaí concerned for safety of missing teen as they renew appeal for information

Chantelle Doyle.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 08:34 AM

Gardaí in Store Street have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chantelle Doyle, who is missing from Mullingar, was last seen on Sunday, May 12 at 3.30pm on O'Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1.

She is described as being 5’ 5’’ in height, of slim build, with long sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a cream leather bomber-style jacket, a black knee-length dress, black strap block heel sandals and had a nude-coloured handbag.

She is believed to frequent the Dublin city centre, Summerhill, Tallaght and Balbriggan areas.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Chantelle's safety.

They are appealing to anyone who has seen or who can assist in locating her to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 - 6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

