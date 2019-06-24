News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí concerned for safety of man missing in Cork since last week

Andrew Wallis.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 11:20 AM

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for the public's assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who is missing in Cork.

Andrew Willis is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline since last Thursday, June 20.

He was last seen in the Coolmore area in the early hours of Tuesday morning two days earlier.

Andrew is described as being 6ft in height, of athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and have asked anyone with information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 - 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

BAI publishes plan for regulating harmful content on social media

More on this topic

Man and teenage girl arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of 56-year-old in Laois

Gardaí appeal for information on man last seen leaving Tallaght Hospital

Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 23, missing in Dublin

Missing Cork teen found safe and well

Missing PersonCorkTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

The natural beekeeping movement is creating the right buzz for our bees

Islands of Ireland: To everything tern, tern, tern

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »