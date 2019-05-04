NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí concerned for safety of baby girl missing with her grandfather in Dublin

Shania Constantin
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public for help in locating a missing baby who is in the care of her grandfather in Dublin.

18-month-old Shania Constantin was last seen when her grandfather, Condrut Iosca, who lives in Blanchardstown, drove away from the North Circular Road in Phibsborough on Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old is believed to have been driving a red van at the time. No further details of the vehicle are available.

Condrut Iosca

Shania is described as having dark brown eyes and very little hair.

Condrut Iosca is described as 5 '9" in height, with black hair and brown eyes and of medium build.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Shania and anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

