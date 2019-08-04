News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'concerned' for missing 62-year-old woman

Gardaí 'concerned' for missing 62-year-old woman
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 09:34 PM

A 62-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road in Sandycove at 6pm yesterday evening.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall with brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Kathryn’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

London teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resortLondon teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resort

Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from DublinGardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Dublin

Girl, 15, missing from DublinGirl, 15, missing from Dublin

Gardaí seek assistance locating man missing from EnniscorthyGardaí seek assistance locating man missing from Enniscorthy

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Famous lighthouse illuminated in memory of people who died in Carlingford LoughFamous lighthouse illuminated in memory of people who died in Carlingford Lough

Man in 'serious condition' after Cork crashMan in 'serious condition' after Cork crash

Rain fails to dampen the spirits at ATNRain fails to dampen the spirits at ATN

'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed'Absolutely crazy' - Clare Cllr says teens who dived off cliff could have been killed


Lifestyle

We are taught that stars twinkle from a very young age when we hear “twinkle, twinkle, little star” — but why do stars twinkle and planets do not?Appliance of science: Why do stars twinkle?

Sandra Murphy is group event creation and production manager with Trigon Hotel Group in CorkYou've Been Served: Sandra Murphy, Trigon Hotel Group

For his debut novel, Meath author Oisín Fagan stepped back in time to imagine the aftermath of the Black Death in Ireland. It could be the next Game of Thrones, writes Ed Power.Meath author’s historical fantasy imagines Black Death aftermath

Trish Kerr is the owner of Kerr’s Bookshop, which is located on Ashe Street, in Clonakilty, Co Cork.Kerr's Bookshop: Serving Clonakilty since 1992

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »