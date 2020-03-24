News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí concerned for missing 17-year-old girl

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 08:27 PM

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl who is missing from Palmerstown in west Dublin.

Yasmin Noble was last seen in Clondalkin Shopping Centre at 1pm yesterday afternoon.

She is five foot six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, white Nike runners and a black North Face jacket. Gardaí said they are concerned for Yasmin's welfare.

Anyone who has seen Yasmin is being asked to contact Gardaí in Lucan on 01 - 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

