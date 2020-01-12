News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí concerned for Mayo woman missing for five days

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 02:35 PM

Gardaí are asking for help to find a woman who has been missing since last Tuesday.

Patricia O’Donnell, aged 61, was last seen on Tuesday, January 7, in the Crossmolina area of Co. Mayo.

Patricia is described as being five foot two inches tall with a slim build and long blonde/fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. It is believed she left her home in a grey Toyota Yaris car.

Gardaí and Patricia’s family are concerned for her and are asking anyone who may know where Patricia is or may have seen her to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

