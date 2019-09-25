Gardaí concerned for man, 42, missing from Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 42-year-old man missing from Limerick.

Raymond Collins has been missing from the Ballinacurra Weston area since Monday, September 23.

He was last seen at around 12.30pm on the Rosbrien Road.

He is described as being 5'7", with short black hair and with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a white t-shirt with stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Gardaí stated that they are concerned for Raymond.

They are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.