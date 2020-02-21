News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk

Oliver McCloskey
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 01:13 PM

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for assistance in locating 67-year-old Oliver McCloskey.

Oliver is missing from Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth since 6am on Thursday.

He is described as being 5'11" of medium build with medium length white hair.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket.

Oliver left his home in a white Peugeot 3008, registration 191 LH. The car has been located and was parked at Quay Street.

Gardaí and Oliver's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Oliver are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

