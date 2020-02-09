News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí concerned for 24-year-old missing from Kilkenny

Gardaí concerned for 24-year-old missing from Kilkenny
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 08:22 AM

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 24-year-old missing from Kilkenny.

Amanda McDonagh, also known as Mandy, is missing from her home in Pearse Street.

Mandy was last seen on Friday evening - February 7 - at around 8pm on Pearse Street.

She is described as being 5'6" in height, with a slim build and long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey jumper, black leggings, grey hat, grey jacket and white runners.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for Mandy's welfare.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Mandy are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 - 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

#GE2020: All eyes on count centres as exit poll suggests three-way tie between major parties

More on this topic

Family 'have serious concerns' for missing Meath manFamily 'have serious concerns' for missing Meath man

Missing Wicklow teen found safe and wellMissing Wicklow teen found safe and well

Missing Meath teen found safe and well Missing Meath teen found safe and well

Update February 7: Nathan Bolton has been found safe and wellUpdate February 7: Nathan Bolton has been found safe and well


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Three reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick HospitalThree reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick Hospital

'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station

Gardaí appeal for information as shots fired in LongfordGardaí appeal for information as shots fired in Longford

'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy plucks at our heartstrings with a romantic theme for this week’s picksWish List: Romantic must-haves to pluck at our heartstrings for the week ahead

If you can identify your ageing markers, you can focus on them and even try to slow down the process, a Standford University professor tells Rowena Walsh.Identify key ageing markers to hold back the years

Baking powder, bread soda, yeast or whipped egg whites are all used to add air to baking. Baking powder and bread soda are two widely used ingredients yet people are often confused about the differences. Both are leaveners, which means they help the baking rise, however they are chemically different.Michelle Darmody: Tasty recipes that use bread soda and baking powder

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »