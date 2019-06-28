News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'concerned' as they appeal for information on Dublin girl last seen getting into car

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 07:45 PM

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Co. Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Elaine Sweeney who is missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin since Wednesday.

Elaine was last seen in Lucan when she got into a grey BMW (no registration number) that day.

She is described as being five foot two inches tall with a thin build and long, brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white crop top with slits along the side, a white sports bra, blue jeans and black runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Elaine and any persons with information on Elaine's whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

