Gardaí concerned about increase in road traffic deaths in 2019

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 12:52 PM

93 people have died in 84 collisions on our roads so far this year.

That is an increase of six on the same period last year.

Up to August 14, 52 drivers died, along with 10 passengers, 15 pedestrians, 10 motorcyclists and six cyclists.

70 fatalities have occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher.

Gardaí say they are concerned about the increase in the number of fatalities on the roads, and are appealing for motorists to be vigilant.

Speaking this morning, Inspector Joe O’Connor of the Roads Policing Unit Cork North highlighted the increase in detections in respect of speeding, mobile phones and seatbelts.

He outlined that North Cork has seen six road fatalities in the last month, three of the six were motorcyclists.

Superintendent Edmund Golden National Roads Policing Bureau outlined that there have been 93 road fatalities, up 6 on this day last year. He is appealing to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and stresses the need for them to be more visible at all times on the road.

"Motorists should be more vigilant during this high-risk period, particularly in respect of motorcyclists," he said.

"Drivers need to look and look again particularly in their blind spot when turning, overtaking and at junctions.

"Of the motorcyclists killed over the last 5 years (2014 – 2019) the vast majority were male drivers and the highest risk groups were those aged between 25 and 44 years."

TOPIC: Gardai

