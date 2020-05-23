News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí commit to increased patrols in North Dublin

Gardaí commit to increased patrols in North Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 06:12 PM

Gardaí from stations in Raheny and Coolock in North Dublin have committed to extra patrols in the community.

It is after a pair of recent assaults in Baldoyle and Portmarnock in which large groups attacked a single person.

A man was also shot in nearby Kilmore this week.

Local TD Sean Haughey wrote to local Superintendents to ask for support.

"They are very much aware of the problem and they have decided that they are going to engage the public order units to support the gardaí on the beat and on bicycles," said Deputy Haughey.

"They are taking the issue very seriously. The patrols are being stepped up.

"Amenity areas such as parks and beaches are being given prioity because of this serious problem which has developed in the last week."

READ MORE

Identities of 150 survivors of historical abuse exposed in major data breach

More on this topic

Man, 50s, arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in MeathMan, 50s, arrested as gardaí seize firearm and drugs in Meath

Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50

Albanian man is first to be jailed in Ireland for making false citizenship declaration Albanian man is first to be jailed in Ireland for making false citizenship declaration

Range Rover and watches seized following CAB search operation Range Rover and watches seized following CAB search operation


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

National Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillionsNational Lottery reveals somebody in Dublin won €55k in last night's EuroMillions

GP wants social distancing decision to be 'based on science, not popularity'GP wants social distancing decision to be 'based on science, not popularity'

Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hoursDriver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

Union claims 'we have time still' for talks after Aer Lingus announces lay-offs planUnion claims 'we have time still' for talks after Aer Lingus announces lay-offs plan


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

Finn Ni Fhaolain is a marine scientist, chef and author of best selling cook book, Finn's World. Last year she received a McKenna Award for Milish the zero waste gluten-free business that she created. So who better to advise us on sustainable cooking...Chef Finn Ni Fhaolain's tips for a sustainable kitchen

Scrap conditioner and eat porridge for breakfast — Maresa Fegan has a 24-hour guide to going greenYour 24-hour guide to saving the planet by going green

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One list, five meals: One shopping trip to feed your family this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »