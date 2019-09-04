News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 08:30 AM

Two women who were arrested on Monday in connection with the seizure of firearms in Longford have been charged.

Gardaí investigating the activities of organised crime gangs in Longford had arrested three women in Longford town after a shotgun and ammunition were found.

The discovery was made by gardaí on Monday who stopped and searched a car on the outskirts of the town.

Following a sweep of the area, a sawn-off shotgun and cartridges were found in a nearby field.

They had been wrapped in a black refuse bag - and were allegedly put there by a passenger in the car which had been stopped by gardaí.

Two of the women, aged 43 and 41, have been charged and are due to appear at Athlone District District court this morning.

The third woman, aged 46, was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

