Gardaí charge three men in relation to alleged kidnap and stabbing in Drogheda

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 08:35 AM

Three men are due in court this morning after being charged in relation to an alleged kidnap and stabbing in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Four men were arrested yesterday following the incident on November 11 at the Moneymore Estate, where a 22-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

Three of the suspects - all aged in their 20s - have since been charged and are due before Drogheda District Court this morning.

The fourth man is still being detained at Dundalk Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

