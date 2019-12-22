News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí charge man in connection with gun seizure three months ago

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 03:59 PM

A 46-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court tomorrow, after a gun was seized in Artane in Dublin.

The discovery was made when two cars were stopped in the area on Saturday, September 14.

Three men were arrested that day, one of them in his 50s was charged and appeared in court three days later.

The other two in their 20s and 40s were released without charge and a file was sent to the DPP.

The man who has been arrested today will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in the morning.

