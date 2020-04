A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with an investigation into a house fire in south Dublin more than a year and a half ago.

A 44-year-old man died in the blaze which broke out at a home at Oaklands Terrace in Rathgar at around 3am on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene and three other people were taken uninjured from an upper floor.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.