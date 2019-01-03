NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí catch motorist driving at 168km/h in Co. Limerick

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 02:33 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A motorist in County Limerick has been caught travelling at nearly 170 kilometres an hour in a 50km/h zone.

Gardaí in Raheen clocked the car speeding in the residential area of St Nessans Road.

READ MORE: Teagasc reports fall in number of farm deaths in 2018

Last week Gardaí across the country caught more than 400 drivers over the speed limit in a four-day period.

Up to 130,000 people were caught speeding in 2018 and 149 people lost their lives on our roads last year.


KEYWORDS

SpeedingmotoringcarsIreland

Related Articles

More in this Section

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws

'Cloud of sadness' over Cork suburb after girl, 16, dies on New Year’s Day following road collision


Lifestyle

Healthy home, healthy mind? 5 home life resolutions for a calmer 2019

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

'Social enterprise is our thing': Visiting the Cork Deaf Enterprise showroom and workshop

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »