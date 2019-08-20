Gardaí carrying out house-to-house enquiries following assault on 75-year-old 'who wouldn’t hurt a fly'

Gardaí are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in Dublin’s north inner city following an assault on a 75-year-old pensioner which has left him fighting for his life.

Great grand-father, Paddy Hansard, suffered serious head and spinal injuries in the alleged attack which took place at around 2.30am on Saturday at the Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Friends close to the family confirmed that Mr Hansard suffered two bleeds to his brain which have now stopped.

Medical staff are monitoring his condition and if it deteriorates he will be moved to Beaumont Hospital.

A candle-light vigil was held in Courtney Place at 8.30pm on Monday and was led by neighbours of the elderly man including close friend Lorraine Gavin.

Sr Nuala from the Daughters of Charity said prayers for Mr Hansard and for the local community. She said: “ There is a strong faith from locals here. The church is here tonight to support the family and those living here. We are all in shock by what has happened.”

Local politicians who attended included two former Dublin Lord Mayors, Christy Burke, Niall Ring and Labour councillor Joe Costello.

Up to 300 people attended the vigil monitored by several gardaí.

An officer who did not wish to be named said: “We are here to provide re-assurance and support to the local community as a result of the attack.

We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries to gather further information on the incident and are appealing for people to come forward who may be able to assist our investigation. They will be dealt with the strictest of confidence.

Mr Hansard, a retired scaffolder, is understood to have been on his way home from a pub with his partner when the attack took place.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday and was questioned for a time by gardaí in Mountjoy.

He was released without charge on Sunday evening and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Cllr Burke told those present at the vigil that, “Retribution is not the way to deal with the savage attack on Mr Hansard - a man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“I would plead with members of the public not to take the law into their own hands over what has been done to Paddy. That is not what Paddy nor his family would want. What he truly needs is everyone sending good thoughts and prayers their way.

He and his family need as much support, in whatever way the public and locals can provide it. They don’t need or want any more violence in their lives. We all need to pull together to show that savage attacks and brutality will not be tolerated.

“I spoke with Paul, his brother, who said they are so comforted by the outpouring of support and best wishes. June his wife is going through torture. This family are hard-working and decent people.”

Ms Gavin backed Cllr Burke’s calls for no retribution for the attack. “I know Paddy all my life. He is such a quiet and respected man. You would always see him going out for his days shopping at 7am.

“We are here to lend our support to June his wife. His condition has not changed. Paddy has lived in Ballybough all his life and is hugely respected. We don’t need any more violence here. The gardaí will handle this.”

Councillors Ring and Costello told those gathered for the vigil that the community must “stick together” and that “mindless violence” such as that inflicted on Mr Hansard will not be tolerated.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any garda station.