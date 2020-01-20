Gardaí carrying out checkpoints in Dublin shooting probe

Gardaí in Dublin have been carrying out checkpoints as part of an investigation into a shooting in Kilbarrack just over a week ago.

A man in his 30s was injured after being hit in the arms and legs at St Berach's Place on Sunday, January 12.

Last night, officers were stopping cars on Swans Nest Avenue as part of efforts to identify witnesses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Raheny Garda Station.

With under three weeks to go until the country goes to the polls, crime was high on the agenda for the political parties in the first days of campaigning.

It has been front and centre after the recent violent deaths of Cameron Blair in Cork and Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods.