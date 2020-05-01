News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí carry out searches as man found ill at Tullamore hostel dies

File photo of the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 08:51 AM

A young man who was found in a critical condition at a hostel in Co. Offaly earlier this week has died.

It comes after two women were found dead at the hostel in Tullamore last weekend.

It is understood that one of the women was aged 19, while another woman was aged in her 40s. Both had been living at Clonamore House hostel facility in Tullamore.

Both women, who were homeless and believed to have addiction issues, died over the weekend.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but gardaí are investigating the possibility that a bad batch of drugs may have been involved.

The young man in his early 20s had been found in a critical condition at the weekend and had been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he has since died. He is from Laois.

Another man in his early 30s, who had also been receiving medical attention at the hospital has been released from medical care.

This morning, gardaí began searches in Tullamore and Portarlington, Co. Laois supported by the Laois/ Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit, the Regional Armed Support Unit, and a Garda Dog Unit.

drugs

