Gardaí called to picket as Roscommon farmers block truck

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Farmers protesting outside a meat factory in County Roscommon have vowed not to let any produce or vehicles leave the site as part of their ongoing demonstration.

Dozens of farmers are maintaining a round-the-clock protest outside the gates of Kepak in Athleague, with a stand-off taking place earlier between protestors and a truck trying to leave the premises.

Traffic disruptions were reported and gardaí were called to the scene, but left when the truck went back into the factory before leaving again without its refrigerated trailer.

There were no arrests made.

Farmers at the plant say a large scale protest is being planned outside the factory tonight.

It follows an incident last night in Cavan when a protestor drove a tractor at a wall to try and dislodge a notice about yesterday's High Court injunction stopping demonstrators disrupting operations.

Meat plant owners claims jobs are at risk because of the ongoing demos.

Meat Industry Ireland says more than a dozen sites have stopped operating and started laying off staff since the pickets began.

However, the IFA says it's desperate times for farmers and the only solution is for factories to pay farmers more for the animals they produce.

Beef farmers agree one-day deal to allow Chinese delegation to visit Bandon facility

TOPIC: Meat Protests

