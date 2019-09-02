News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí called after young man drank too much at grandmother's anniversary event

By Liam Heylin
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 05:18 PM

A young man drank too much at an anniversary to commemorate the death of his grandmother and his behaviour resulted in gardaí being called.

The disturbance occurred at Farranree in Cork a year ago. Today, 20-year-old Thomas Murphy of 16 Lachteen Place, Grenagh, Blarney, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to charges arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “On September 29, 2018 at 1am Garda Marie Geraghty went to Closes Road, Farranree, Cork, following a report of a man acting aggressively in the area...On arrival, Garda Geraghty found Thomas Murphy shouting and being verbally abusive.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was at a relative’s house for the anniversary.

“There was alcohol taken during this commemorative event. There was an argument between certain persons in the house. One of the persons present called gardaí. The defendant accepts he was agitated and upset at whatever had happened,” the solicitor said.

A relative of the defendant had made a complaint to gardaí but she withdrew her complaint at Cork District Court.

What remained were charges of being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger. Thomas Murphy pleaded guilty to both of these.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would take all matters into consideration as he imposed a €150 for Murphy being drunk and a danger.

He also noted that the defendant was keen to engage in employment so he directed him to do 100 hours of community service in lieu of two months for his threatening behaviour on the night.

