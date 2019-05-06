NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí called after man's body found at house in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 06, 2019 - 09:48 PM

A man's body has been found in Dublin.

The discovery was made at a house in Newhall Court, Tallaght, shortly after 4pm today.

The emergency services were called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man is understood to be in his 40s and is originally from Lithuania. His body is still at the scene which has been preserved for a forensic examination.

The coroner will attend the scene and the course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post mortem.

