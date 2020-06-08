Gardai call for people not to post criminal activity footage online following Carrigaline attack

With additional reporting by Sean O'Riordan

Gardaí have urged people to bring video clips of suspected criminal activity to their attention and not post it online or share it through messaging apps.

It follows the widespread sharing of a video of an attack on a teenager in Cork at the weekend which, combined with a spate of recent high-profile violent incidents involving groups of young people across the city, has prompted calls for extra garda manpower in the suburbs.

A garda spokesman said while there are certain legal issues relating to ensuring suspects get a fair trial, there is also a concern about the impact the sharing of such material can have on the victim.

“Any person with evidence of an alleged criminal act, in whatever format, should bring that evidence to An Garda Síochána in order that the matter can be investigated in accordance with law,” he said.

“In order for video or images to be proffered as evidence in a court of law, by either the prosecution or the defence, the authenticity and the context of such material must be proven in the first instance.

“An Garda Síochána is conscious of the paramount concern for the victim in any case, in particular that a victim is not further victimised by the unregulated and voyeuristic nature of material being circulated on social media.”

The comments came as Cork county councillors agreed to write to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris urging him to deploy extra gardaí on the beat in all Cork City suburbs.

Standing orders were suspended at a meeting in County Hall after Cllr Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan called for a debate on garda manpower in the area following a number of recent high-profile cases of violence among young people.

Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan said he had last year called for increased garda manpower in Carrigaline and as a result the council had written to both the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, on the matter.

“That letter was ignored. They didn't even have the courtesy to say it was put in a filing cabinet,” he said.

He asked that the local authority again to write to Commissioner Harris.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said garda resources in Carrigaline have been an issue debated for a long time.

“Unfortunately we haven't seen the kind of change we deserve in terms of (garda) numbers. People want to see increased visibility on the ground by gardaí to act as a deterrent and that's not happening,” he said.

Mr McGrath said he had personally raised the issue with Mr Harris when he attended a meeting last year in County Hall of the Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee.

Mr McGrath maintains there are issues with garda manning levels in all Cork suburbs and this needs to be urgently addressed.

Cllr Audrey Buckley said over "100 kids" showed up in Church Bay, near Crosshaven, last Saturday night and no gardaí were available.

"These kids were walking by us with cases of beer and many of them were under 18,” she said.

Cllr Marcia D'Alton said there was concern that gangs of unruly youths are using night-time buses to travel into some suburbs.

“We need to look at how we handle juvenile crime,” she said.

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle, said that while he doesn't live in the suburbs he is as concerned as other councillors about a general rise in violence.

