Gardaí bid to find weapon used in fatal Cork stabbing

Gardaí are hoping to locate a weapon used to fatally stab a man in his fifties at a house in Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city.

A murder probe was launched yesterday after a postmortem examination at Cork University Hospital indicated that the death of 55-year-old Paul Jones was murder.

Scenes of crime investigators have been combing through the single-storey rented house in a bid to find clues in relation to the violent death. There is no known motive for the killing.

It is understood Mr Jones was last seen in Cork last Tuesday. Neither the results of the postmortem or the area where he was last seen have been disclosed for operational reasons.

The body of Mr Jones was found by his son on Saturday morning. He went to the house at 11.30am after becoming concerned about his welfare as he had been unable to contact him by for a number of days.

He raised the alarm after he found his father face down in the living room area.

When the emergency services turned over the man's body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property and nothing was taken from the premises.

Mr Jones is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. He had lived in the house in the Lough for five to six years and had previously resided in Ballincollig, Co Cork. He was described by neighbours as a quiet but pleasant man.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH). The case was then formally upgraded to murder.

Officers investigating the death are keen to to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of the city over the last six days.

They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

Gardaí have begun door to door calls in the area in order to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.

They have also begun tracing the man’s last known movements and are examining CCTV footage to try and establish when he last left the property or to see if anyone called to the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street.