Gardaí believe man murdered by masked intruder was victim of mistaken identity

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Gardaí believe that a man who died in June 2018, five years after he was shot, was a victim of mistaken identity.

Crimestoppers have now launched an appeal for information in relation to the murder of Patrick Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan, aged 52, was shot in the face by a masked intruder who had entered his home at Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, west Dublin, in April 2013.

He sustained serious injuries and spent five years in various hospitals. He never regained consciousness and died in summer 2018.

Superintendent Paul Dolan, Lucan Garda Station, said: “We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information relevant to the murder of Patrick Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan was a hard-working, family man who was not involved in criminality and we believe he was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

He said that at the time of the shooting, the local community provided vital information to gardaí.

“We are now appealing to any members of the community who have yet to come forward to please do so. Any information you may have either on the incident or those involved can play a crucial role in our investigation. I urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers, chairman, John Murphy said: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.”

