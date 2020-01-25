News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí believe man missing from Cork may be in Galway

A CCTV image of Christophe on the bus
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 01:22 PM

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a man who has been missing from his home in Cork for 10 days.

Christophe Goutte, 53 , is missing from his home in O'Brien Terrace, Midleton since Wednesday, January 15.

Christophe was last seen leaving work in Carrigtowhill, Co. Cork at approximately 11am on that date and it is understood that he later took a bus from Cork bus station and disembarked at 5.35pm in Galway City.

Christophe is a French national living in Ireland for a number of years.

He is described as being 5" 8' in height, of stocky build with brown short hair and white skin with a sallow complexion.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat, black pants, a black woollen hat and a brown pair of boots, he was carrying a dark coloured overall bag.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to those in the Galway city or surrounding areas to report any recent sightings of Christophe.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 - 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

