Home»ireland

Gardaí believe cross-border gang are behind series of ATM thefts

Attempted robbery in Cavan last week.
By Elaine Keogh
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 05:25 PM

Gardaí believe a gang based on both sides of the border are behind the series of ATM thefts in the last year.

They are also suspected of being involved in the attempted raid on the ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan last week.

It was scuppered by Gardaí who were lying in wait. Three men were arrested after the Virginia incident.

All were questioned about the series of ATM thefts that have taken place including Castleblayney, Kingscourt and the two in Kells County Meath.

They are believed to work on a cross border basis.

Two of the men - aged 61 and 28 - have been released without charge and Gardaí are preparing files on them which will be sent to the DPP to decide whether to charge them.

The third man, who is 25 and was arrested in a hotel in Virginia the day after the attempted raid, was taken to hospital after his arrest and remains there.

It is expected that he will be returned to Garda custody when he is discharged.

