Gardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicle

Nathan Lawlor Hough (16), who died in a road traffic collision outside Adare, Co Limerick early on Sunday morning. Photograph: Facebook
By David Raleigh
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Gardaí believe a 16-year old boy who died Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, had been walking home from a house party.

The boy, who was named locally as Nathan Lawlor Hough, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was in a collision with a vehicle around 3.45am, about 2km outside the village of Adare on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road.

It is understood that Nathan had earlier attended a joint 18th birthday party in a local pub before attending a house party in the area with a group of friends.

Friends were said to be in total shock.

When gardai arrived an ambulance crew was already on scene, making valiant efforts to save the boy’s life, however he was pronounced dead on the roadway.

A postmortem is due to take place on the boy’s body at 9.30am Monday morning, at University Hospital Limerick.

Superintendent Aileen Magner, Newcastle West garda station, passed on her sympathies to the boy’s family, and said the investigation was ongoing.

“We are still investigating the last movements of Nathan,” Supt Magner said.

“I’d appeal for anybody who may have been passing at the time and who may have noticed anything unusual, or anybody who may have dash cam footage, their help would be appreciated,” she added.

The male driver of the car involved was not injured and was “helping gardai with their enquiries” into the fatal collision, according to Gardaí.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 - 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

