Gardaí believe a life was saved after foiled Cork 'hit'

The gun seized by gardaí
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Gardaí believe they have foiled an attempted 'hit' in Cork city following a tip-off from an alert member of the public.

A man in his 40s was arrested and a handgun, a loaded magazine and a jerry can of petrol were found in the car he was driving. The car was fitted with false registration plates.

Detectives are still trying to establish the motivation behind this operation and who the intended target may have been.

But they are exploring possible links with previous gun attacks on homes in the city last week, and with a string of petrol bomb attacks on property earlier this month - some of which are connected to an ongoing Traveller feud.

Superintendent Michael Comyns, of the Serious Crime Investigation Unit in Cork city, praised those who called gardaí when they spotted something out of the ordinary on the northside of the city at around 1.30am today.

"The community should be commended for their actions and as a result, we have possibly saved a life here today," he said.

The alarm was raised at around 1.30am when gardaí received a report of a suspicious car in the Knocknaheeny area on the city's northside.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station mounted a patrol and found a car matching the description as short time later.

They stopped and searched the car and found a handgun and a jerry can of petrol - which could have been used to burn out a vehicle.

A full magazine was also found in the car. It could have been loaded into the handgun in seconds.

The weapon, the petrol can and car have all been seized for forensic analysis.

A man, in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, for questioning throughout the day.

Gardaí are still investigating a gun attack on a house on Avenue de Rennes in Mahon, on the city's southside, at around 11.45pm on St Patrick's Day last week. There were no injuries. No arrests have been made yet.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Mahon area, in the vicinity of Avenue De Renne, Lakelands Avenue, Lakelands Crescent, Loughmahon Road, Ringmahon Road, Kinsale Road Roundabout and Tory Top Road between 11pm and 12.30am to contact gardai at Blackrock Garda station at 021-453 6690.

A day earlier, on March 16, in what gardaí believe was an unconnected incident, shots were fired at a house in Ard Bhaile in Mayfield on the city's northside at around 8pm.

Two cars in the housing estate were damaged but there were no injuries.

Two men, one in his late teens, the other in his early 20s, were subsequently arrested and released without charge. Files are being prepared for the DPP.

This gun attack is believed to be connected to a Traveller feud which arose out of an attack on a young man in Blackpool on January 19.

He was beaten by a gang of man armed with hurleys.

Members of rival family groups posted threatening 'call-out' video threats online, following which gardaí visited halting sites in the city.

While it is understood that an intermediary had brokered some form of peace between the rival groups, trouble flared up again.

On March 8, two unoccupied houses - one at Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny and one at St John's Square in Blackpool - and a car parked near Blarney - were burned out in the space of 15-minutes. The garda investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

