Gardaí begin door-to-door enquiries in Kerry Babies case

By Anne Lucey

Gardaí are beginning house-to-house enquiries on Valentia Island, Co. Kerry this morning in relation to the death of the Kerry baby, also known as Baby John.

These are the first door-to-door inquiries in 34 years in the cold case of the days old baby found stabbed on a strand near Cahersiveen.

Gardaí involved in the renewed investigation will hand out questionnaires to up to 400 houses on the island nearest to White Strand, where the body of the baby was discovered in April 1984.

The child had suffered multiple stab wounds and the enquiry into his murder led to the Kerry babies case after a young Abbeydorney woman was wrongly accused by gardaí of giving birth to two boys by different fathers.

His grave was vandalised in 2004.

The enquiry into the death of Baby John re-opened this January accompanied by an apology by gardaí to the woman Joanne Hayes.

Gardaí in January said they believe the answers to his death lie in Iveragh.

The renewed inquiry is based in an incident room and involves officers from the Dublin-based Cold Case or Serious Crime Review Team as well as experienced detectives from the Kerry Division.

A number of DNA samples have been taken in the attempt to establish the infant’s parentage and a number of people have come forward offering samples in order to be ruled out, while others have been approached.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney, who is heading up the investigation, said this morning the enquiries on Valentia were “part of the general investigation.”

The team have in their possession the original garda logbook of the investigation, it has previously been confirmed.

The logbook details the names of those interviewed and those to be re-interviewed in the locality.

A number of those follow up interviews never took place as the concentration shifted to Abbeydorney and Tralee and Joanne Hayes.