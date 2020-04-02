News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint arrest man after robbery

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 10:31 PM

A man has been arrested after a robbery at a shop in Drogheda today.

The man in his 30s was arrested following the robbery at around 4pm this afternoon,

He is said to have entered the shop on Dominic Street in Drogheda and threatened a female staff member with what appeared to be a blood-filled syringe while demanding money.

Having failed get any money he took a gold necklace from the staff member before running outside.

Gardaí operating a Covid-19 checkpoint nearby were alerted to the incident and arrested a man after chasing him on foot.

The suspect was taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to contact the incident room at Drogheda Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

